Amgen Irish Open: Fife golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill in action with local favourites Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Syme was tied seventh at last year's Irish Open (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

Kirkcaldy-born golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill will be hoping to rack up more Race to Dubai points at this week’s Amgen Irish Open, one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour.

With Irish Ryder Cup heroes Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry headlining the field, it looks set to be an exciting week at Royal County Down Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

Syme, 29, is currently 37th in the Race to Dubai rankings, having finished tied 47th at last week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland. He finished +1 overall after rounds of 68, 66, 79 and 68.

Compatriot Hill, also 29, missed the cut by four shots at Crans-sur-Sierre last week after rounds of 74 and 69 and is currently 45th in the Race to Dubai.