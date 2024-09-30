Billy Horschel (right) embraces Rory McIlroy after the American's second play-off hole win over the Northern Irishman at the recent BMW PGA Championship (Pic Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Kirkcaldy-born golf stars Connor Syme and Calum Hill are this week part of one of the strongest fields ever assembled at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, which offers the mouthwatering possibility of a Rory McIlroy v Billy Horschel rematch.

Last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022’s US Open champion, will be back at St Andrews to defend his title but he faces a stiff challenge from stars including local hero Bob MacIntyre, who can add the Dunhill Links title to the Genesis Scottish Open he won in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, after the excitement of the recent BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, when Horschel beat McIlroy in a sudden-death play-off, the prospect of watching those two stars again will be a joy for golf fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also playing will be South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, the third member of that three-way play-off.

World number 17 Horschel said: “I would love to win the event obviously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be able to win any event at the home of golf would be special.

“To have that iconic photo on the Swilken Bridge would be something I would cherish, so hopefully I can put four good rounds together and be able to say I was victorious at the Dunhill.

“My game’s been really good in 2024. It’s been consistent throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've played really well the last two months, which started at the Open, so I’m excited about my game and want to continue the momentum.

“I know a lot of Americans don’t travel a lot, but I wanted to play around the world.”