‘Best ever’ field at this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Last year’s winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, 2022’s US Open champion, will be back at St Andrews to defend his title but he faces a stiff challenge from stars including local hero Bob MacIntyre, who can add the Dunhill Links title to the Genesis Scottish Open he won in July.
And, after the excitement of the recent BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, when Horschel beat McIlroy in a sudden-death play-off, the prospect of watching those two stars again will be a joy for golf fans.
Also playing will be South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence, the third member of that three-way play-off.
World number 17 Horschel said: “I would love to win the event obviously.
"To be able to win any event at the home of golf would be special.
“To have that iconic photo on the Swilken Bridge would be something I would cherish, so hopefully I can put four good rounds together and be able to say I was victorious at the Dunhill.
“My game’s been really good in 2024. It’s been consistent throughout the year.
“I've played really well the last two months, which started at the Open, so I’m excited about my game and want to continue the momentum.
“I know a lot of Americans don’t travel a lot, but I wanted to play around the world.”
