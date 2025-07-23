Fife golf star Connor Syme on his dream of earning PGA Tour card

Connor Syme on his way to winning last month's KLM Open (Pic by Sander Koning via Getty Images)

Having recently won the KLM Open in Amsterdam, Kirkcaldy-born golf star Connor Syme has expressed his burning ambition to fulfil a dream by earning one ten PGA Tour cards on offer to non exempt players finishing in the leading positions on this season’s DP World Tour Race to Dubai.

Syme, 30, told Sky Sports: "The goal at the start of every season since those cards have been available is to try and get in a position to try and do it.

"The win gives me a platform to build on I suppose in trying to do it.

"There are still so many brilliant tournaments and massive points shifts to take but it puts me in a good position to do that if I can build on it.

"That's definitely the goal is to end up over there (in America) and hopefully I can play well enough over the remainder of the year.

"But when I think back to how well I did in Holland, a lot of it was about trying not to get too far ahead of myself.

"Golf is still as hard as it was before I won. You come back and it's not all of a sudden that you're just flushing everything at pins.

"You've obviously got more confidence but you're still going to have your tendencies. There is still stuff I'm working on where I'm just going to keep working on and trying to get better.

"I've got a good blueprint. I've got stuff I'm working on with my team that's not going to change because of that and hopefully I can build on it.

"The confidence I have is that when I get into that position again it's not hopeful any more. I've got the evidence that I did do it. I hit the golf shots to win and I can definitely rely on it when I'm back there in the future, hopefully sooner rather than later."

Syme hopes to match the achievements of his fellow Scot Bob MacIntyre, recent US Open runner-up who won last year’s Canadian and Scottish Opens.

"Obviously there's such a long way to go to be able to get anywhere near what Bob's done,” the Drumoig ace added.

"I might never achieve it but it's definitely the goal to try and do that, to try and get over to America, to try and play in these brilliant tournaments.

"I've played in a few majors and the Scottish Open is feeling a bit like that as well in terms of its stature in the game.

"it's exciting. I'm very happy to have won. I think that was definitely a step in my career that I needed to take.

"I've got goals between me and my team about what I'm trying to achieve. I've got all this other stuff but it probably wasn't achievable without winning ultimately.

"You can only go so far without doing that and that's definitely a big step in the right direction for me in that sense.

"It's just really cool to see that I've played golf with a lot of guys at the top end. I played in the Walker Cup against (Scottie) Scheffler, but guys like (Viktor) Hovland and some of the other European guys that we played with loads.

"Obviously with Bob with him being Scottish, he's just doing so well.

"Having watched the US Open, he looked like the guy that was going to win that golf tournament which was brilliant to see.”