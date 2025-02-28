Fife Flyers: much-needed win sets team up for final haul in season

Fife Flyers head into a weekend of hockey boosted by a rare win - and keen to deliver more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They finally got over the line with a 3-2 penalty shots win over Glasgow Clan on Sunday to raise spirits in the dressing-room and among the fan base. Now interim coach, Johnny Curran, wants them to push on and finish the season on as much of a high as possible.

He takes his side Wales to face Cardiff Devils on Saturday, with his hosts also making the long journey from Scotland after playing at Glasgow Clan on Friday. Sunday brings Flyers back to home ice when they host Nottingham Panthers (face-off 5:15pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They go into the games minus defenceman Patrick Kyte who is still out injured, while British forward Ben Brown has SNL duties with Dundee Rockets.

Olivier LeBlanc and Cde Neilson were both thrown out of Sunday's game (Pic Derek Young)

Curran was delighted to see Sunday’s win as it came on the back of a performance against Manchester Storm he described as “too slow, too soft.” He told his players to take a look in the mirror in a bid to jolt them back into action, and they responded.

Curran said: “When Todd (Dutiaume) and I took over, we gave them the benefit of the doubt and bought time to let them adjust to new practices and tactics. We did have to protect the guys given all they have gone through this season - it has been draining for them - but the fans know what they see so we can’t put up fake reviews. It’s a matter of getting a balance.

“No hockey player wants to go out and keep losing games, and to their credit they turned it round on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our message has bene to keep it tight and stay in the game. A one-goal game gives you the energy for the last period. If you are four or five down then no-one wants to be on the ice.”

Against Clan he saw his players deliver one of their best 60-minute performances and go into overtime to secure both points. Now he wants more as he heads into the closing month of the season.

With the signing deadline now passed, Flyers know that the arrival of Evan Mackinnon will be the last new face in the room. The 24-year old forward caught the eye with a solid debut weekend as he stepped into the pro hockey ranks from after graduating from Dalhousie University in the USports league.

Mackinnon was one of a number of names put forward from former team-mate Kieran Craig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We reached out to a number of people and wanted someone in quickly,” said Curran. “He came in and did very well. It is great that he wanted to come here - lot of guys want to play in North America, and he will still have that opportunity. It’s going nowhere.

“In his first year in pro hockey he gets to see Scotland and play 20 minutes a night. There are fine details to adjust to from USports hockey but it shows how good that league is that he can make the step.”