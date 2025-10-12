Two long journeys to Belfast in the Challenge Cup, 14 goals conceded, and not one scored - worrying numbers so early in the season for Fife Flyers to analyse and address.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is clearly much work to be done, and done quickly to get this new look team on to an even keel.

The Flyers side which bossed the opening period against Guildford Flames on Saturday night only to completely unravel and lose 7-2, added a 6-0 road loss to the weekend; points conceded in the league and cup across 24 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flyers crossed the Irish Sea minus Johan Porsberger, injured in Saturday’s match, and Justin Ducharme who is inching closer to a return to fitness.

Belfast Giants’ J.J. Piccinich with Fife Flyers’ Keaton Jameson (Pic: William Cherry/Presseye)

A 3-0 opening period put Giants in full control as they comfortably outshot Flyers 37-15 across the 60 minutes. Scott Conway opened the scoring at 4:01, and grabbed the third at 16:24 with Jordan Kawaguchi ringing the red light after 13 minutes.

Flyers held Giants to just one goal in the second - a powerplay strike from JJ Piccinich on the half hour - but could not find a way past netminder Jackson Whistle.Giants closed out the game with two goals in the third period, Patrick Gras so at 48:14, and Ryan Smith on the powerplay with nine minutes left on the lock.

That result punished Flyers back to the bottom of the qualifying table with seven points from nine games -one behind Glasgow Clan who have two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Russell’s team returns to the ice on Wednesday when Nottingham Panthers make their first visit of the season to Fife Ice Arena. It will be Fife’s third league game of the season, with two defeats already - they need to deliver a win to turn those stats round and ease some of the jitters rinkside.