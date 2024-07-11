Fife Flyers unveil fixtures for new ice hockey season - this is their complete schedule
The Elite League fixtures come just two months before the puck drops on a new campaign.
It shows Flyers with just one midweek home fixture outside of holiday games, and an even split of 15 Saturday and Sunday games.
September: 7 Glasgow Clan (H) CC; 8 Belfast Giants (H) CC; 14 Manchester Storm (H); 15 Dundee Stars (A) CC; 21 Cardiff Devils (A); 22. Glasgow Clan (H) CC; 28 Dundee Stars (H) CC; 29. Guildford Flames (A).
October: 5 Manchester Storm (H): 6. Nottingham Panthers (A); Wed 9. Belfast Giants (H) CC; Fri 11 Cardiff Devils (A); Fri 18. Dundee Stars (A) CC; 19 Guildford Flames (H); 26. Glasgow Clan (A) CC; 27. Dundee Stars (H) CC; Wed 30 Sheffield Steelers (A).
November: 2 Belfast Giants (A) CC; 3 Nottingham Panthers (H); 9. Glasgow Clan (H); 10. Dundee Stars (A); 16. Belfast Giants (A) CC; 17. Sheffield Steelers (H); 23. Cardiff Devils (H); 24 Coventry Blaze (A); 30. Glasgow Clan (A) CC.
December: 1 Sheffield Steelers (H); 7. Manchester Storm (A); 8 Guildford Flames (H); 14. Nottingham Panthers (A); 15. Coventry Blaze (A); 21 Belfast Giants (H); 22. Belfast Giants (A); 26. Dundee Stars (H); 28. Dundee Stars (A); 30. Glasgow Clan (H); 31. Glasgow Clan (A)
January: 4. Coventry Blaze (H); 5. Guildford Flames (A); 11. Dundee Stars (H); 12. Sheffield Steelers (A); 18. Manchester Storm (A); 19. Nottingham Panthers (H); 24. Glasgow Clan (A); 25. Cardiff Devils (H).
February: 1. Belfast Giants (H); 2. Coventry Blaze (A); 8.Glasgow Clan (A); 9. Dundee Stars (H); Fri 14 Belfast Giants Fife Flyers (A); 16. Cardiff Devils (A); Wed 19 Sheffield Steelers (A); 22. Manchester Storm (A); 23. Glasgow Clan (H).
March: 1. Cardiff Devils (A); 2. Nottingham Panthers (H); 8.Guildford Flames (A); 9. Coventry Blaze (H); 15. Belfast Giants (H); 16. Nottingham Panthers (A); 22. Guildford Flames (H); 23. Coventry Blaze (H); 29. Belfast Giants(A); 30. Sheffield Steelers (H).
April: 5. Manchester Storm (H); 6. Dundee Stars (A)
