Fife Flyers unveil fixtures for new ice hockey season - this is their complete schedule

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 2024-25 ice hockey schedule has been published - giving Fife Flyers fans their first chance to plan their autumn and winter weekends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elite League fixtures come just two months before the puck drops on a new campaign.

It shows Flyers with just one midweek home fixture outside of holiday games, and an even split of 15 Saturday and Sunday games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

September: 7 Glasgow Clan (H) CC; 8 Belfast Giants (H) CC; 14 Manchester Storm (H); 15 Dundee Stars (A) CC; 21 Cardiff Devils (A); 22. Glasgow Clan (H) CC; 28 Dundee Stars (H) CC; 29. Guildford Flames (A).

Fans can start planning their weekends (Pic: Derek Young)

October: 5 Manchester Storm (H): 6. Nottingham Panthers (A); Wed 9. Belfast Giants (H) CC; Fri 11 Cardiff Devils (A); Fri 18. Dundee Stars (A) CC; 19 Guildford Flames (H); 26. Glasgow Clan (A) CC; 27. Dundee Stars (H) CC; Wed 30 Sheffield Steelers (A).

November: 2 Belfast Giants (A) CC; 3 Nottingham Panthers (H); 9. Glasgow Clan (H); 10. Dundee Stars (A); 16. Belfast Giants (A) CC; 17. Sheffield Steelers (H); 23. Cardiff Devils (H); 24 Coventry Blaze (A); 30. Glasgow Clan (A) CC.

December: 1 Sheffield Steelers (H); 7. Manchester Storm (A); 8 Guildford Flames (H); 14. Nottingham Panthers (A); 15. Coventry Blaze (A); 21 Belfast Giants (H); 22. Belfast Giants (A); 26. Dundee Stars (H); 28. Dundee Stars (A); 30. Glasgow Clan (H); 31. Glasgow Clan (A)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

January: 4. Coventry Blaze (H); 5. Guildford Flames (A); 11. Dundee Stars (H); 12. Sheffield Steelers (A); 18. Manchester Storm (A); 19. Nottingham Panthers (H); 24. Glasgow Clan (A); 25. Cardiff Devils (H).

February: 1. Belfast Giants (H); 2. Coventry Blaze (A); 8.Glasgow Clan (A); 9. Dundee Stars (H); Fri 14 Belfast Giants Fife Flyers (A); 16. Cardiff Devils (A); Wed 19 Sheffield Steelers (A); 22. Manchester Storm (A); 23. Glasgow Clan (H).

March: 1. Cardiff Devils (A); 2. Nottingham Panthers (H); 8.Guildford Flames (A); 9. Coventry Blaze (H); 15. Belfast Giants (H); 16. Nottingham Panthers (A); 22. Guildford Flames (H); 23. Coventry Blaze (H); 29. Belfast Giants(A); 30. Sheffield Steelers (H).

April: 5. Manchester Storm (H); 6. Dundee Stars (A)