‘Stay positive’ plea to Fife Flyers' fans as GM addresses poor performances

Fife Flyers have addressed recent poor performances with a message from Max Birbraer, club president and general manager.

In a direct statement to fans, he accepted the last three games have not been of the standard expected - but urged them to stay with the team.

Flyers sustained two hefty defeats at the weekend - a second shut out in Belfast, this time on a 6-0 scoreline, but, more worryingly, a 7-2 capitulation at home to Guildford Flames on Saturday night.

The team was in complete control of the game after the first period, but a penalty for a tardy return to the ice at the start of the second was the catalyst for a worrying loss of momentum which allowed the English side carve out a 3-1 lead and take control en route to a very comfortable victory.

Max Birbraer, GM and president, urged Fife Flyers fans to stay positive (Pics: Derek Young)

Those losses came on a poor 6-1 defeat to Manchester Storm on the opening day of the league campaign - and the club now faces four games in seven days, including two more head to heads with Belfast. They host Nottingham Panthers on Wednesday (October 15) and Dundee Stars on the 22nd.

The first grumblings of dissent were heard in the stands at the weekend, and Bribraer addressed the issues in a Monday evening update.

He said: “The club as a whole would like to recognise that last three games have certainly not reflected the standard we are trying to re-establish here in Fife. In recent games we had hoped that a corner had been turned with a streak of good performances despite the constant challenges of dealing with endless injuries to key players.

“However, it has become apparent that those challenges have already caught up with us meaning we’re regularly playing short-handed and players having to do roles they’re not accustomed too. It’s a frustrating situation.”

The GM said the club was continuously monitoring the market for new players, but had to be mindful of the limited number of changes it can make to comply with EIHL regulations - a problem that almost crippled the club last season as it had to get approval for emergency signings to keep going.

“We would like to assure you that if the right players become available, within the club’s budget and in the right circumstances, we will always look to provide the team with the best possible chance of competing and winning,” added Birbraer.

“We also have to be conscious that due to restrictions to a number of changes teams are allowed to make per season, we need to make sure we are bringing in the right player to address the demands within the line-up.”

He urged the fans to stay positive despite recent frustrations, adding: “It was always going to be a transitional season, we’re learning every day, but we’re fully focused on gradually, step by step, improving and developing the club further.”