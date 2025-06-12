Scotland aiming for top spot in angling Home International

Scotland's men's carp team contest the Home Nations at Naseby Reservoir in Leicestershire this weekend against England and Wales.

Locally, Simon Hogan from Cumbria won Zone A in the latest Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers Open held at Riverside Drive in Dundee.

Stevie Burns from Prestonpans was second.

In Zone B, Edinburgh angler David Cooper won with James Duncan (Montrose) second.

George Harris, winner of the first leg in the summer league run by St Serfs

The longest fish was recorded by Arbroath angler Stewart Falconer with a 34cm flounder.

Kirkcaldy-based Chris Horn, one of the organisers, said the venue did not fish anywhere near its potential, possibly because of a smaller tide.

Elsewhere, George Harris (Dunshalt) won the first leg of the summer league organised by the Kirkcaldy-based St Serfs sea fishing club with 336 points.

Colin Hay (Kirkcaldy) was second on 327 points and he landed the longest fish at 36cm.

Michael Abrahams (Kirkcaldy) was third on 120 points with David Erskine (Kirkcaldy) fourth on 41 points, with Ian Crombie (Dysart) and Frank McFarlane (Buckhaven) tied on 39 points for fifth place.