Back to basics sound for blues troubadour Dave Arcari's eighth album

Former Kirkcaldy based Blues troubadour Dave Arcari returns this week with a brand-new album called Still Friends.

Formerly from Summerfield Blues and The Radiotones, this is Arcari’s eight solo album. It differs too in its approach in as much as it has no overdubs, is stripped back and acoustic and has a ‘back to basics’ in its sounds in many ways like original blues used to be in the purist sense.

Not that it will alienate his many followers as his electric blues are known for the raw alternative to mainstream artists. With over 10,000 followers waiting to hear the final release, they have been teased with a series of taster live stream release. Some indeed have pledged in advance crowdfunding the huge costs associated with a vinyl and CD release without the backing of a major record company - so much so, the Kickstarter campaign sold out in a week in what was planned as a month-long campaign.

So here it is on limited violet vinyl, CD and digital download with twelve new tracks and immediately embracing intimacy with Hellbound Train. Just voice and guitar takes you into the room with him and whether it’s in the rain (Wherever I Go) or drinking with the devil (Whisky In My Blood) it becomes personal.

Dave Arcari releases his new album, Still friends (Pic: Bernie McAllister)

More so too on the Still Friends title track as Arcari plucks a lonely banjo reflecting on youthful times past and how they are now. That reflection continues on the final track Younger Days as a celebration with an added yodel. MacPherson’s Lament is a traditional folk song usually played on a fiddle, was adapted by Rabbie Burns but given a Delta Blues arrangement here on the new record.

A short launch tour this week takes him to the Blue Lamp Aberdeen tonight (Thursday), Harbour Arts Centre Irvine on Friday and Tollbooth Stirling on Saturday Nov 8. More dates will be added for 2026 and announced soon but meantime Still Friends is available direct from Buzz Records.