Dunfermline twins form new band Twinstown and release debut single
Dunfermline twins Donald and Stuart Mackay have formed a new indie band, Twinstown, and released their debut single, Dive In.
The band’s first release has been described as a sunshine gilded guitar-pop gem that sounds like a cross between Steve Harley’s seventies rock statements and The View’s energetic indie, ‘Dive In’ is a bright and breezy introduction to one of Scotland’s newest talents.
Best known from their previous projects Wingnuts and Wölves, the brothers have already earned their rock’n’roll stripes.
They have performed legendary shows from the Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow to the gig haunts of Amsterdam.
Setting forth on a new adventure in music, the duo have recruited an elite band of musicians to help bring their latest musical visions to life.
Other band members include drummer Wayne Robertson, who has a wealth of experience with Dunfermline legends, The Falcons, guitarist Harry Dixon, plus classically trained Mark Guyan, best known for his keyboard duties with The Darkness.
Described as a force of nature, and a whirlwind of antics and nonsense, Twinstown, will soon be releasing their debut album, Brankholm Brae.
With an illuminating chemistry and a clutch of songs already nailed down, Twinstown are busy recording their debut album at Tpot Studios in Perthshire with producer Robin Evans who recorded The View’s critically acclaimed debut, Hats off to the Buskers.
A band with guitar bangers on tap and an infectious energy impossible to contain, Whanga Records took little convincing to sign-up Twinstown for the release of their debut single.