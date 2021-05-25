Fife band Stay For Tomorrow set to launch their fourth single

Their latest release, “I Don’t Need You To Save Me”, is out on Friday.

Formed in 2018 and hailing from Dunfermline, Stay For Tomorrow features the talents of vocalist and rhythm guitarist Joe MacFarlane, lead guitarist Nic Holson, drummer Sean Priestley and bassist Ollie Cobbett.

Drawing glowing comparisons to Twin Atlantic, Biffy Clyro, and Foo Fighters, the quartet began to make waves throughout the music scene in 2019 with the release of their self-produced debut single, Kings and Queens.

Fife quartet Stay For Tomorrow release their fourth single at the end of this week.

The band followed this release with the launch of their next single, Rumours.

They then signed with Reaction Management prior to delivering their third single, Criminal, which saw the foursome collaborate with talented singer, Aveleen Rose.

The band's new music video to accompany their single 'I Don't Need You To Save Me' features cartoon characters.

Nic explained what their new single is about: “It an empowering indie rocksong,” he said.

"The lyrics drive a story about overcoming and stepping away from a toxic relationship. It addresses the importance of rebuilding your self-worth. Even when writing from personal experiences, we try to still make the songs relatable so for those who have gone through something similar.

"The main goal with the new single is really to continue to grow our brand and our fanbase.

"This is the first release we have put out since joining Reaction Management. With every release we always want it to be bigger and better than the previous and with this single we wanted to do a music video as we hadn’t done one yet.

“I Don’t Need You To Save Me” was not originally planned to be our next single after releasing Criminal at the start of 2020, but our plans last year changed quite a bit.

"We delayed the shoot and the release, but when we were able to get back together and film it we decided to do something different.

"New plans were drawn up and our cartoon characters were created.

"We decided that if we couldn’t get together in person to shoot a music video, then at least our cartoon-selves could have some fun. The mastermind behind the music video was Adam Blotner, a friend of Nic’s from New Jersey. Adam did a brilliant job with the music video and he captured each of us brilliantly in cartoon form.”

The band have spent the past year writing and recording, at times in isolation, and then back at their studio when they were able to get together.

He continued: “We have spent a lot of time really working on our live show, so that we can go full steam ahead when we are able to return.

"We have also been demo-ing loads of songs and we have well over 50 other songs in the works.”

He added that for the rest of 2021 they have lots of plans: “Gigs, gigs, music videos, more singles or an EP and possibly even beginning work on our first album. We are also looking to get more active with content on YouTube and even dipping our toes into the world of Twitch to further increase our fanbase and develop our brand.”

