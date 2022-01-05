Radio legend Mike Read launches show on Fife station
Legendary broadcaster Mike Read is launching a new show with Kirkcaldy station, K107.
The former Radio1 DJ will present the 30 biggest new songs from heritage artists each Friday afternoon.
His Heritage Show airs at 2:30pm and will showcase classic songs by form chart-topping bands.
Read’s career saw him win ten National Broadcaster of the Year Awards, and he has been a household name in Britain for over 40 years having fronted three top-rated long-running BBC TV series, Top of the Pops, Pop Quiz and Saturday Superstore.
He also hosted three national radio breakfast shows, including Radio One and Classic FM.
A spokesperson for K107fm said: “Whilst we continue to look to work with local volunteers and continue to bring home-grown talent to the air, we also have space to bring in other presenters.
“To have the calibre of Mike Read joining our weekly line up is a great addition, and we’re confident our audience will love The Heritage Chart”