Radio legend Mike Read launches show on Fife station

The former Radio1 DJ will present the 30 biggest new songs from heritage artists each Friday afternoon.

His Heritage Show airs at 2:30pm and will showcase classic songs by form chart-topping bands.

Mike Read will broadcast on K107

Read’s career saw him win ten National Broadcaster of the Year Awards, and he has been a household name in Britain for over 40 years having fronted three top-rated long-running BBC TV series, Top of the Pops, Pop Quiz and Saturday Superstore.

He also hosted three national radio breakfast shows, including Radio One and Classic FM.

A spokesperson for K107fm said: “Whilst we continue to look to work with local volunteers and continue to bring home-grown talent to the air, we also have space to bring in other presenters.

“To have the calibre of Mike Read joining our weekly line up is a great addition, and we’re confident our audience will love The Heritage Chart”

