Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two stars are at risk of eviction on Celebrity Big Brother 👁

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Big Brother will evict another star today.

The fate of two stars are in the hands of the public.

But who exactly could be at risk of going home?

Celebrity Big Brother is preparing to evict yet another star. The ITV show is holding the third public vote of the series - days after Trisha Goddard was sent home.

Viewers have been told the start time and which channel it is on. Before the day is done, a fourth celeb will leave the iconic reality show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Big Brother can be watched on ITV1/ STV and also ITVX/ STV Player. See who is the current favourite to win the show after a dramatic shift in odds.

Who is up for eviction on Celebrity Big Brother?

Keeping an eye on the CBB housemates! | Initial TV/ ITV

Daley Thompson and Patsy Palmer will face the public vote after receiving the most nominations from their fellow housemates. Big Brother made the announcement during tonight’s (April 17) episode.

Viewers saw that Daley received four nominations from Angellica, Chris, Donna and Patsy. Meanwhile, Patsy received five nominations from Angellica, Chris, Danny, Ella and JoJo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to vote and what is the question?

Voting for this week’s eviction opens at 10pm tonight exclusively via the Big Brother app, with viewers being asked to vote for the housemate they wish to save from eviction. The lines will remain open throughout the night and into tomorrow’s (April 18) live episode - with warning being given before the voting closes.

Friday night will see the next eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house and the evictee’s first live interview since leaving the house. It follows the evictions of Michael and Trisha - and the removal of Mickey.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.