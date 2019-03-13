Six Fife businesses showcase the Kingdom’s food at major hospitality event

Six businesses from across Fife are representing the region at one of the country’s biggest food, drink and hospitality trade events this week.

Now in its 46th year, ScotHot takes place at Glasgow’s SECC on March 13 and 14, attracting an audience of thousands with chefs and caterers looking to source the latest in food and drink, alongside decision makers from retail, hospitality and distribution.

With support from Food from Fife and Fife Council’s Trade Development programme, the six business taking part are:

Fior Fruit Merchants, Kirkcaldy - producers and distributors of a range of natural sparkling apple juice drinks.

Puddledub, Auchtertool - a business with a reputation for producing Scotland’s finest bacon and pork using only the best home reared pork.

St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company, Anstruther - award-winning farmhouse cheese producer.

Great British Prawn, Montrave - a new company producing ethically farmed prawns.

Woodmill Game, Lindores - producers and processors of Scottish game meats.

The Whisky Sauce Company, St Andrews - a business making whisky-based sauces.

Martha Bryce, co-ordinator of Food from Fife said: “The food and drink in Fife is world class and I’m delighted that Food from Fife is able to provide assistance to these businesses through the Trade Development programme, allowing them to act as ambassadors for the region.

“This involvement is part of our activity to bring businesses in Fife together to grow the food and drink sector.”

Lindsey Anderson of the Whisky Sauce Company said: “Exhibiting at prestigious shows like this is a significant investment for businesses and this grant helps us take our products to a new audience, make new connections and grow our business.”

Food from Fife is a not for profit company that was established in 2010 to help the diverse local food and tourism businesses work better together to grow the overall industry in Fife.

Find out more about Food from Fife and its member businesses at www.foodfromfife.co.uk

Any business interested in finding out more about Fife Council’s Trade Development programme should visit www.businessgatewayfife.com/trade-development-programme