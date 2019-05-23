Great live gigs to see at Fife venues

There’s a fair few weel-kent names heading this way for some great night sof live music.

Dig through the listings and you’ll be stopped in your tracks by some of the bands and solo peformers booked into a range of venues.

Let’s start with Dave Kelly who joins Christine Collister on stage at Backstage at the Green Hotel, Kinross, on Saturday.

Kelly was a founder of the Blues Band – still going strong 40 years on – and has played with all the greats of the genre from Muddy Waters to Buddy Guy.

Christine Collister is well known on the UK folk scene having previously worked with Richard Thompson.

Telly fans may also recognise her name and voice as she performed the title song to the drama series, Life And Loves Of A She Devil.

Rock fans of a certain age may just about recall Geordie.

Hailing from the north-east of ngland – where else? – their main claim to fame may well be former lead singer Brian Johnson who left the band in 1980 to front that little known rock combo, AC/DC.

Geordie were a solid four-piece rock outfit playing the local circuit from 1972, and notched a couple of hits back in the day – All Because Of You and Black Cat Woman among them.

They’re still going strong, still touring and, they’re at the Green Hotel on Saturday, June 6.

There are two opportunities to see Mari Wilson – she of the beehive hairdo and cool ’60s look – in this area.

She is at the Woodside Hotel, Aberdour, on Wednesday June 5, and then Green Hotel on the 7th.

Now minus her famous backing band, the Wilsations, Wilson’s shows cover a huge range of influences.

Since her chart hit days of the mid- 1980s, she has turned her attention to playing live and appearing on stage.

In 2000 she portrayed Dusty Springfield in Dusty: The Musical, while her own show, Pop Deluxe, pays homage to many great singers including Petula Clark, Sandie Shaw and Cilla Black.

She also penned a one-woman musical, The Love Thing, in 2005, and, in 2012, recorded an album of her favourite songs.

And if that lot isn’t enough to whet your appetite, then Glenn Tilbrook at the Woodside is a must-see. The man whose helped create classics such as Cool For Cats and Labelled With Love, is at the hotel for two nights, June 11 and 13, both sold out.

For Backstage at the Green Hotel info go HERE www.mundellmusic.com

For the Woodside Hotel, go HERE www.facebook.com/woodsidehotelaberdour