Summer line-ups unveiled for Tae Sup Wi A Fifer’s new season

The summer season of Tae Sup Wi’ A Fifer has been unveiled – and it brings more great musicians and singer-songwriters to Kirkcaldy.

James Yorkston has curated three more diverse line-ups which underline the event’s growing stature.

Horse McDonald (Pic: Walter Neilson)

He has dates in May, June and August – three nights of outstanding, diverse live music.

Saturday, May 18 sees James take to the stage with Welsh musician, Gruff Rhys, and Brighde Chaimbeul.

James is ‘mine host’ for each night, but this live slot will give him an extended slot to showcase his 12th album, The Route to the Harmonium, which was released to widespread acclaim in February.

You may also be interested in:

Brighde Chaimbeul

Man injured after hit and run outside Kirkcaldy nightclub

Fife Gingerbread funding crisis: Charity hails funding deals

Video: Vandals force closure of Kirkcaldy recycling Centre

Gruff Rhys will be well known to fans of Super Furry Animals who have been on the go since 1993.

The lead vocalist and guitarist has been a mainstay of a band that has delivered nine albums and built a strong following.

The diversity of a night at Tae Sup is underlined by the addition of piper and whistle Brighde Chaimbeul, who hails from the Isle of Skye and was the winner of the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards 2016.

The second night, on Saturday, June 15 features music and the spoken word.

Colorado based Josephine Foster has interpreted Kipling, sung the music of Brahms and Listz, and used instruments as diverse as guitar, piano, organ, harp and autoharp.

She is joined by Jenny Lindsay, one of Scotland’s best known spoken work performers, and Adrian Crowley, a writer of songs, story teller, composer, and a singer with a distinctive voice.

The summer season then wraps on Saturday, August 17 with Horse McDonald.

She shared a stage with James at the Byre a year or two ago and they spoke then about being part of Tae Sup – and the acclaimed singer comes back to the Adam Smith on the back of her 25th anniversary tour to celebrate the re-release of God’s Home Movie

Horse is joined on the bill by singer and bouzouki player Daoirí Farrell and Kaviraj Singh, a unique and celebrated talent of the new generation of Santoor – hammered dulcimer – players.

Ticket details for all the shows are HERE www.onfife.com