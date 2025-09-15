Strictly will have two new professional dancers for series 23 🕺💃

Strictly Come Dancing will return for series 23 this weekend.

The BBC has confirmed which professionals will be in the cast.

See who the new additions for 2025 are.

We are only a few days away from the start of a brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing. The launch show is set to take place this weekend and excitement is growing.

But who are the professional dancers that will be helping the celebs through the show this year? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the Strictly Come Dancing professionals for series 23?

Strictly Come Dancing pros for 2025 | BBC

The line-up of pros for the latest season of the hit reality competition will feature plenty of familiar faces. Most of the returning dancers will be ones that regular watchers are very familiar with.

However, there will be two new additions this year, it has been confirmed. It includes an American and an Australian.

Dianne Buswell

Nadiya Bychkova

Amy Dowden

Karen Hauer

Katya Jones

Neil Jones

Nikita Kuzmin

Gorka Marquez

Luba Mushtuk

Jowita Przystal

Johannes Radebe

Aljaž Škorjanec

Kai Widdrington

Nancy Xu

Carlos Gu

Lauren Oakley

Michelle Tsiakkas

Vito Coppola

Alexis Warr (new)

Julian Caillon (new)

Amy Dowden is back after she was forced to withdraw during the 2024 series because of a foot injury. She was partnered with JB Gill, but was taken to hospital before the Halloween episode, and had to pull out of the competition, being replaced by Lauren Oakley.

Who are the new Strictly Come Dancing pros?

Strictly Come Dancing new pros for 2025: Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon | BBC

Alexis Warr and Julian Caillon will shimmy onto the dancefloor this autumn. American-born Alexis Warr is best known for winning US dance series So You Think You Can Dance in 2022 and was crowned as ‘America’s Favourite Dancer’, becoming the first female Ballroom and Latin dancer to claim the title.

She has performed as a guest Professional Dancer and in the dance troupe on the US version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, and has been part of the series' accompanying US tour for the past three years. Alexis has also danced on America's Got Talent, World of Dance, and on national tours across the States - including three with Dancing With The Stars judge Derek Hough, in addition to his Las Vegas residency.

On joining Strictly Come Dancing, Alexis said: “I’ve admired Strictly for years, so joining this incredible family is such an honour. I can’t wait to step into the ballroom, pour my heart into every moment, and share my love of dance with the UK.”

Australian-born Julian Caillon has been dancing since the age of 10, specialising in Ballroom and Latin American, and going on to represent Australia on the international stage. He appeared as a Professional Dancer on three seasons of Australia’s Dancing With The Stars, has toured the globe with hit dance show Burn The Floor, and also competed on So You Think You Can Dance in Australia.

Julian has a degree in Exercise Physiology from UNSW Sydney and, alongside his dance career, has worked as a Personal Trainer and Exercise Physiologist. Julian is a keen athlete, and 2025 has so far seen him complete two triathlons.

Speaking about signing up for the show, he said: “Joining the cast of Strictly really is a dream come true. I’ve watched it for years, especially cheering on all the amazing dancers I know and work with who've been part of it. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have some fun, and be part of something special!”

