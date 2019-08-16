Medieval fun at Kirkcaldy church’s summer club

‘Hear Ye’ children of Kirkcaldy!

Newcraigs Evangelical Church, in the town’s Forres Drive, has been calling on all primary school children to join them this week for their ‘Watt-a-Lot-Castle’ Holiday Club.

The club, which ran from Monday until today (Friday) from 10am to noon, featured a medieval theme. Activities included: Games, singing, drama sketches, crafts, snack and Bible stories about King David.

This is the latest such summer club to be run by Newcraigs Church, with the events usually attracting local youngsters.

Wendy Slavin, Newcraigs’ schools worker, who assists several local primary schools with their Religious And Moral Education programmes, is the organiser of this year’s event.

She said: “We had all sorts of medieval fun, and at the same time putting across the message of how God gave strength and purpose to King David. With schools having a seven week break this summer, I’m sure there will be many parents and carers grateful to have such a facility on offer.”

The church is rounding off the festivities with a family barbecue tonight from 6pm. All members of the local community are warmly invited to see what the children have been doing during the week.

Once the event is over, local youngsters still have the Newcraigs’ weekly Fusion Children’s Club to look forward to.

This re-starts on Monday, September 2, running from 6.15 to 7.30pm for primary school pupils, with the same types of activities on offer such as games, craft and stories.