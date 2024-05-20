Time to get on the buses at Fife Heritage Railway's May open day
The event, which started as an idea from the railway’s youth members in late 2022, brings together a range of classic and modern buses to be enjoyed by both transport enthusiasts and families alike.
Following on from the success of last year’s event, the Bus Bundle is back for 2024 and organisers say it is bigger and better than before.
Visitors will have the chance to see all of the buses on display at the Heritage Railway yard on Sunday, May 26 from 10am to 5pm, and there’s even the chance to go for a ride on them too.
Free bus trips will take passengers to the local Bonnybank bus turning circle via some of the coastal and country roads in Leven. The free trips will run every half an hour.
The buses will also make a stop at Leven beach giving passengers the chance to witness a world record breaking water dipping attempt, which takes place at 3pm. Fife Dippers Mental Health Society will attempt to create a record breaking chain of people dipping into the Firth of Forth.
But of course, the day is not only about the buses. At the Kirkland yard there will also be heritage train rides, driver for a fiver, food options and children’s activities throughout the day.
To help people access the event, a heritage bus will pick visitors up from Halbeath Park and Ride at roughly 9.15am, and at Kirkcaldy Railway Station at 9.35am. Buses will return to these locations at the end of the day.
A spokesperson for the organisers said: “The members of the FHR would love to see you there so we encourage you to visit.”
