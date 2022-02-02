B&M to open new Fife store creating 50 jobs

The discount retailer will open its latest store in Cupar on Saturday, March 6.

It will feature its own garden centre

B&M are set to open a new Fife store

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“We are all really excited to get the doors open.”

