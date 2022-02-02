B&M to open new Fife store creating 50 jobs
The doors are set to open to a new B&M store in Fife - creating 50 new jobs.
The discount retailer will open its latest store in Cupar on Saturday, March 6.
It will feature its own garden centre
A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”
“We are all really excited to get the doors open.”