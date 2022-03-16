Greens Grocers, based at 19 High Street, opposite B&M store, opened its doors last week on March 11.

The business, owned by Faiz Rehman, sells fresh fruit and vegetables as well as flowers.

Faiz said his new shop also offers various other products: “We mainly do fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers but we also sell local honey, eggs, jams, spices, squash and fresh juices.

Faiz Rehman, owner of Greens Grocers, is pictured outside his new shop in Kirkcaldy High Street. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"I saw this unit was available and I could see it was a store where I would be able to have a good display. It is also handy for customers passing by and there is free parking outside too.

"I wanted to have a shop on the High Street because of the nature of what we are selling – it is best suitable for the High Street.”

Faiz explained that he used to work in a potato seed imports business back home in Pakistan before coming to live in Fife nine years ago.

Faiz Rehman, owner of Greens Grocers, which opened last week. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

He said for the past few years he has been employed as a taxi driver locally and in Edinburgh, before deciding to open his new store.

"I have never had this kind of shop before but so far the response from people has been really good,” he said.

"The feedback has been amazing, everyone has been very positive.

“Customers are happy because there isn’t another green grocers here – they have been very excited about our new business and have been encouraging us.”

Faiz said he will be offering free same day home deliveries of his products and from next week there will be no minimum order for free delivery within five miles.

He added: “I am really pleased at what I am doing now and I am happy to be part of the effort to help regenerate Kirkcaldy High Street.”

Meanwhile, the group at the heart of Kirkcaldy town centre’s revival, Love Our Lang Toun, has welcomed the new business. On social media the community interest company described it as a ‘great addition to our town centre alongside other fresh and local produce from Puddledub, Grain & Sustain and C.Sinclair Fresh Fish.’

