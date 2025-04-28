Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An apprentice painter and decorator who completed work on a traditional hobby horse, which now sits on the site of Kirkcaldy’s Links Market, has secured a place in a Scottish final.

Casey Gardner, an apprentice from Persimmon Homes who is training at Fife College, brushed aside the competition to secure a place in the 2025 PDA Premier Trophy Awards – Apprentice of the Year final.

Casey, 19, triumphed in the regional heat held at Glasgow City College, impressing judges with her precision, flair, and technical excellence. Her outstanding performance at the heat earned her a coveted place at the grand finale, which will take place in Doncaster this May.

The award is run by the Painters and Decorators Association (PDA), and is the industry’s flagship annual competition.

Casey Gardner has secured a place in the 2025 PDA Premier Trophy Awards – Apprentice of the Year final. (Pic: Submitted)

Casey is completing her apprenticeship with Persimmon while studying at the college’s Glenrothes campus. She was the first apprentice to be hired through a new partnership between the two bodies, and has since flourished, making a name for herself within the business and beyond.

She said said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have made it to the national final. Competing in the regional heat was an incredible experience, and I’m so proud of the hard work that got me here. This apprenticeship has given me the chance to grow both professionally and personally.”

Casey began her journey by completing an NPA Painting and Decorating course at Fife College, where her talent quickly stood out. Since joining Persimmon, she has worked on developments across the region, helping to transform new homes with care and creativity.

Earlier this year, she played a key role in launching the Fife College-Persimmon partnership, joining Cabinet Secretary for Education Jenny Gilruth MSP for a special event where she taught the Minister how to paint. Casey’s skills have also been recognised on a global level, having been nominated to represent the UK at the WorldSkills Competition in China.

The PDA Premier Trophy Awards serve as a benchmark for excellence in the decorating industry—shining a light on the next generation of talented tradespeople. Casey’s achievement is a testament to what apprenticeships can deliver: real skills, real careers, and a bright future.