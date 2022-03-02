COVID in Fife: Eight more deaths recorded in region according to latest figures

It was the third week in a row the region has recorded single-figure losses, according to the information from the National Records of Scotland.

Fife’s weekly total for February 21-27 was second only to the City of Glasgow which recorded 12 deaths. In total, 25 out of 32 council areas had at least one death last week.

A total of , 13,316 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate.

In the latest weekly update there were 79 - , an increase of three deaths from the previous week.

Seven deaths were aged under 65, eight were aged 65-74 and there were 64 deaths in people aged 75 or over. A total of 40 were male, and 39 were female.

The latest data can be viewed online at the National Records of Scotland website https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/covid19stats

