Thick black smoke billows into sky from massive Fife blaze in dramatic footage
In a statement posted at 2.15PM on September 19, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a large fire in the Bank Street area of Lochgelly.
“Crews are working to extinguish a well-developed fire involving a disused building.
“Those living nearby are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed for the time being.”
Posting at 2.24PM on September 19, Police Scotland Fife said: “Bank Street in Lochgelly is currently closed due to a fire which was reported around 1.25pm on Friday, 19 September, 2025.
“Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep windows closed.
“Emergency services remain in attendance.”