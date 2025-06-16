Scottish award for talented Fife apprentice painter

A Fife apprentice has won top spot in a Scottish competition.

Casey Gardner triumphed at the Scottish Association of Painting Craft Teachers annual competition, held at Glasgow Clyde College’s Anniesland campus.

The Persimmon Homes employee went head to head with apprentices from across Scotland in a live skills challenge, testing their precision, creativity, and craftsmanship. Despite having only 10 months’ experience, Casey was entered into the advanced category and competed against apprentices with three or more years in the trade.

Representing Fife College, her exceptional performance secured her the top spot in a fiercely contested field, marking the second time she has claimed first place in a Scotland-wide painting and decorating competition in less than six months.

As part of her prize, Casey received a professional brush set, specialist painting equipment, and a day’s advanced spray-painting training—helping her continue to sharpen her already standout skills.

Casey began her apprenticeship with Persimmon Homes North Scotland in August 2024 and is currently working across sites in Fife. She also painted the hobby horse artwork which was installed recently at the Basin on Kirkcaldy Esplanade as a tribute to the town’s long-standing ties with the Links Market.

The two-metre-tall sculpture was made and gifted by the Showmen’s Guild - the project was led by Kirkcaldy West Community Council and had been years in the making.

Casey said: “Winning means the world to me. I’ve had fantastic support from my tutors and the team at Persimmon, and this has just made me more excited than ever about my future in the trade.”

Ian MacPherson, regional apprenticeship manager at Persimmon Homes, said: “Casey has absolutely earned this. Her work ethic, attitude, and attention to detail are well beyond her experience level. She took on the best in Scotland and came out on top – she’s a real credit to herself, Fife College and Persimmon.”

Graham Green, painting and decorating trainer assessor at Fife College, added: “Casey is an outstanding talent. From the moment she arrived, she’s shown real passion and drive to improve. To take the top spot in the advanced category so early in her career speaks volumes about her potential—this is just the beginning for her.”