Police trace Leven man after weapon alert

Police say they have spoken to a man after a large-scale hunt for what was thought to be a man with a firearm in Leven yesterday.

Armed police and air support were on the scene after reports of a man with a weapon in the Bawbee Bridge area shortly before 8am.

However, the search was stood down after a man was identified who could help remove any concerns of a firearm.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “The man has been traced and spoken to.

“It has been established that he was in possession of a fishing pole, not a weapon, and there was no risk to the public.

“This report is being treated as a false alarm with good intent.

“Officers would like to thank the local community for their support and assistance during our enquiries.”

The search was assisted by the Air Support Unit, Dog Unit, and Armed Response Vehicles, as well as local officers.

