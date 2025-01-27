Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin assesses 1-1 draw at Dunipace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenrothes FC co-boss John Martin was well chuffed with his side’s efforts at Dunipace on league duty last Saturday, with Stuart Cargill’s 38th-minute header cancelling out the hosts’ opener by Dylan Tennant 11 minutes earlier.

Martin told the Glenrothes Gazette: "We had beaten Dunipace in the league already this season (a 4-2 Glens home win on August 13).

“So we were going there with a lot of confidence to be honest, looking to get another three points.

"But to end up getting four points out of six against Dunipace is really good considering where they are in the league and where we are.

John Martin watching Glenrothes FC's 1-1 draw at Dunipace last Saturday (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"It was a good point to get although we did try and push.

"We rolled the dice for the last ten minutes to try and get the winner and created a couple of chances, but their keeper’s pulled off a good few saves and he got man of the match which says it all.

"Myself and Kev (fellow co-manager Kev Smith) were saying after the game that it was really good to see how many scoring chances we actually created.

"We can’t ask for any more from them in terms of their work-rate and desire. They put everything into it every week.

Stuart Cargill (left), Glens' goal hero against Dunipace

"It’s maybe just putting some more of these chances away in the final third which would help.

Glens are now ninth in the East of Scotland Football League Premier Division with 22 points from 18 matches, five points above the relegation zone heading into the latter part of the season.

After the drama of last season, when Glenrothes stayed up on goal difference, Martin is keen to pile on the points to draw further clear of the danger area in the coming weeks. They are currently five points above third bottom St Andrews United having played three games more.

This Saturday sees Glens host 12th-placed Hutchison Vale in a 2pm kick-off.

A corner by Glenrothes ace Lee Schiavone (in red) was cleared before a second phase cross was headed in by Cargill for equaliser

"Our home form has been really good,” Martin said. “So we’ll go into the Hutchy Vale game with confidence as we beat them at their own ground in the last game (a 3-1 Glens win on October 12).

"Hopefully we can get the three points and that will take us six points away from them to give us that bit of daylight between us and them and the rest of the teams down in the lower reaches. It’s a really good league and I think anybody can take points off of each other.

"Drawing 1-1 at Dunipace, last season we would maybe have lost that with guys not having that bit of experience to see the game out.

"That has been a big part of our improvement in the league this year. If we get another few wins then we can maybe relax and probably say we'd be safe in the league.

"But until that's over the line we just need to keep going.

"We have brought in a bit more experience this season with guys who've played at this level.

"We had quality last year too, but going more for the experienced type of player this year has helped us."