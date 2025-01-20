Glenrothes FC defeated on return/Thornton Hibs announce 12 contract extensions
Goals in each half by Gary Fergus and Kieran Stewart won the day for the Perthshire visitors at Warout Stadium and left Glenrothes – co-managed by John Martin and Kev Smith – on 21 points from 17 games and in 10th position.
Glenrothes – who this week placed goalkeeper Kyle Moran on the transfer list – have an away league game this Saturday as they travel to sixth-placed Dunipace in a fixture which kicks off at 2.30pm.
Meanwhile, Glens’ Fife rivals Thornton Hibs had no competitive fixture last weekend, although supporters were given a squad update with the news that 12 of the current squad had recently signed contract extensions.
Putting pen to paper on one-year extensions until June 2026 were Macaulay Jarrett, Lewis Rodger, Ross Hain, Dean McMillan, Max Coleman, Andrew Adam and John Soutar.
And committing themselves to the Memorial Park outfit until June 2027 by signing two-year extensions were Robbie Westwaters, Murray Black, Keir Allan, Jamie McNeish and Sean Cunningham.
Craig Gilbert’s Hibs, currently seventh in the EoSFL first division with 24 points from 16 matches, have a home league game against Whitehill Welfare this Saturday which kicks off at 2pm.
