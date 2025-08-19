Glenrothes FC player/boss Stuart Cargill on netting cup tie winner

Player/boss Stuart Cargill netted Glenrothes winner against Dunbar United (Pic by Michael Gillen)

After coming on as a 50th-minute substitute for fellow striker Tam Hampson who had a hamstring strain, Glenrothes FC player/manager Stuart Cargill made the most of his opportunity by slotting home the winning penalty in last Saturday’s home 2-1 East of Scotland Qualifying Cup second round victory over Dunbar United.

Glenrothes, who had earlier seen Andrew McDonald’s headed opener following a corner levelled by Dunbar’s Darren Handling lobbing home keeper Dale Wotherspoon from 30 yards, won it on 75 minutes when Cargill slotted home from the spot after Victor Ehizodjie had fouled Glenrothes substitute Ian McManus.

Cargill, who sent visiting keeper Sean Brennan the wrong way to net the winner from 12 yards, said: “We had got a last minute penalty against Hutchison Vale the previous week (in a 0-0 away East of Scotland Football League Premier Division draw). Tam Hampson won that penalty and he had scored a couple of cracking goals for us already since joining this summer so I gave the ball to him, but the keeper saved it.

"When we got another penalty against Dunbar I was forced to take it by the captain Lee Schiavone, who told me that I was the penalty taker and I was on them, so the decision was taken out of my hands.

"I went for placement, low and hard in the bottom right-hand corner for my first goal this season.

"I've not played enough minutes this season so I've not had the match sharpness really.

"Saturday’s game was the longest I’d played in a while and I was blowing.

"You can try and keep yourself fit but unless you're playing football it's different. Even when I was younger I struggled coming on as a sub. It's hard to get up to the pace of the game so at the tender age of 36 it becomes a lot harder.”

Glenrothes, fourth bottom of the league with two points from five matches, continue their search for a first premier division win of the campaign at home to third-placed Dunipace this Saturday in a 2.30pm kick-off.

Cargill said: “Every game is difficult in this league this year but Dunipace have certainly had a really good start and it's something that we've kept an eye on so I will be expecting a challenge.

"But it's just about us. We need to impose ourselves and show our qualities and I'm sure we can put up a good test.

"This year we've actually played quite well in some games and the pendulum's just kind of not swung our way.

"We can't be sweating on when the first win’s coming through. We just need to kind of keep doing what we're doing and working hard and I'm sure that it'll pay dividends and we'll get the win soon enough.”

When asked if he expects to be a substitute again this weekend, Cargill said: “We'll need to see. We've got a full week of training.

"I think with resting Tam he'll be a wee bit fresher, I'm coming off quite early and then we've got Cammy Muirhead coming back in as well after he was suspended on Saturday.

"We've got two good strikers so it's not as if I'll definitely be needed but I will assess over the week.”