"Hopefully the new gaffer comes in, can really push us on and help us even more.”

Jack Hamilton on the deck after going down injured during the 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on August 3 (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Crocked Raith Rovers striker Jack Hamilton says he is ‘making good progress’ in his fight to get match fit again, having left the park with a hamstring injury just 13 minutes into Rovers’ Scottish Championship-opening 1-0 defeat at Airdrieonians on August 3.

Hamilton, 24, also gave his thoughts on the sense of shock when Raith dispensed with the services of manager Ian Murray less than 24 hours after an Airdrie loss which led to the former Livingston striker’s recent spell on the sidelines.

He told the Fife Free Press: "Against Airdrie I pulled up with a hamstring problem so I’ve been out for a few weeks just now.

"I’m progressing pretty well with it. I was back running at training on Thursday so hopefully I can be back sooner rather than later.

Ian Murray was fired by Raith the day after watching the 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians (pictured) just over three weeks ago (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"I think everyone was shocked when Ian Murray’s sacking happened.

"It was just out of the blue.

"We woke up on the Sunday morning having just been beaten off Airdrie and then we got told in the group chat that the gaffer had been sacked.

"I had a really good season with him last season and he was brilliant for all of us. It’s football, it happens.

"He was really good to get on with, he helped you out a lot, he tried to do as much as he could for you.

"He was just a good guy to have there as the gaffer.

"But I definitely think whoever gets the manager’s job is inheriting a very good squad here.

"To have boys like Lewis Stevenson here, we’ve got an amazing squad with the people who have come in, great experience.

"We’ve still got the frontline, Easty (Dylan Easton) has signed again, Shaun Byrne’s signed again and Smithy (Callum Smith) is doing well so the squad’s amazing.

"Hopefully the new gaffer comes in, can really push us on and help us even more.”

So it looks like Raith, seventh in the early table on three points from three matches, won’t be able to call on Hamilton’s services for this Saturday’s home league game at home to his former club Livingston.

The Borders-born striker was on the Lions’ books between 2017 and 2023, although only actually played 26 times, scoring twice, during that period as he was loaned out to six different clubs including Berwick Rangers, Alloa Athletic, Queen of the South, East Fife, Arbroath and Hartlepool United.

“Livingston was obviously a good stepping stone for me,” he added.

"I came through the youth set-up when I was 15 or 16 into the under-17s and then into the reserve team, the under-21s.

"David Hopkin was my first gaffer when I signed my first professional contract when I was 17. David Martindale was there and he’s obviously still there now (as manager).

"I had a really good time at Livingston.

"Obviously getting loaned out is not what you want to be doing but I think you have to do it.

"Especially when I was 17 years old, I had to get toughened up and developed so I think it really helped me.

"Arbroath was probably my favourite loan because I had a good spell there.

"If they had gone up to the Premiership (in season 2021-22 when they finished second, just two points behind Championship winners Kilmarnock) I think it would have been one of the biggest stories in the history of Scottish football.

"I don’t think people actually realise how big a story it was if it had happened. Unfortunately it didn’t but it was definitely some season for all of us.

"I was there for the second half of the season so it was kind of the crunch time, but it wasn’t to be.

"However, being at Arbroath at that time was definitely one of my career highlights. I came in, played most weeks and was scoring, full of confidence, winning every week, nearly won the league.

"I scored a few goals there and the gaffer Dick Campbell was brilliant for me, he really helped me a lot. Him and ‘Pink’, his assistant Ian, his twin brother.

"Dick is definitely one of the biggest characters in Scottish football.

"I would say he’s a bit old school, definitely different to the modern day gaffers now, but he’s a great manager.

"I think he’ll do well this season at East Fife, obviously another old team of mine.

"Hopefully he does well and I wish them all the best.”

Despite Raith’s slow start to the 2024-25 campaign after finishing runners-up last term, Hamilton is still optimistic about their prospects.

He added: "I believe we can go up. We’ve got the squad there. We’re obviously waiting for the new gaffer to come in but the boys are adjusting really well.

"We just need to take each game as it comes, see how we get on, but I definitely believe we’ll be up there.”