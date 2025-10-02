Tayport through to round two of football’s Scottish Cup for first time
Jamie Gill at the double and Ethan Samson scored for the Scottish Midlands Football League premier division side past home goalkeeper Matt Hall in the Borders in the two teams’ first meeting ever, with Matt Boyd and Connor Brian replying for manager David Brown’s hosts.
That round-one win against East of Scotland Football League division two opposition has earned the Fifers a second-round tie away to William Hill League Two’s Dumbarton on Saturday, October 25, with kick-off at 3pm.
It followed a 4-1 second-preliminary-round knockout of the South of Scotland Football League’s Dalbeattie Star at home at the end of August and it saw Tayport get fourth time lucky as they’ve not made it past round one before.
Their first cup bid fell at the first hurdle with a 3-1 Fife derby loss away to the EoSFL premier division’s Dundonald Bluebell in August 2022’s preliminary round.
They made it one match further next time round, beating another of the EoSFL top flight’s Fife contingent, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, 1-0 away in September 2023’s second preliminary round to earn a first-round tie later that month at home to the Scottish Highland Football League’s Buckie Thistle, losing 4-0.
Last season’s cup campaign, like their first one, ended as soon as it started, however, with a 3-1 defeat at home to premier division rivals Dundee North End in August 2024’s preliminary round two.
Manager George Shields is looking forward to see his side – currently fourth in their table, on 20 points from ten fixtures, ahead of a visit from third-placed Lochee United this Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm – going up , telling their Facebook page: “It’s alway good for players to make history for any club but especially for Tayport.
“They’ve obviously got a bit of history but, again, we’ve made another bit for the club, so that’s good.
“I’m very proud of the players. They’ve done really well.”
Looking ahead to this month’s away-day in West Dunbaertonshire against Scottish Professional Football League opposition, he added: “It’s all about confidence and the players are confident, I think.
“That’s about ten games now we’ve gone undefeated and you can get any more confidence-building than that.”