Thornton Hibs Ladies make Scottish Cup progress with shock win at Dunipace Ladies

Lucy Brown slots home decisive goal

Just seven months after the club was founded, Thornton Hibs Ladies FC advanced to the Scottish Gas Women’s Scottish Cup fourth round with a fantastic 2-1 victory at higher league Dunipace FC Ladies via a 2-1 win at Westfield Park last Sunday.

East Regional League outfit Hibs, who had previously defeated Ardrossan and Cumnock in two preliminary rounds, knew this would be their toughest test to date against a side currently fourth in Barclays Scottish Women's League One.

But they prevailed to book a home tie against Dunfermline Athletic Women on Sunday, November 2 in the next round.

Thornton, without several key players, were dealt an early blow when the experienced Lauryn Hynd sustained an ankle injury and had to be replaced.

Outstanding saves from Chloe Hunter kept Hibs in it during a goalless first half in which Lucy Brown, Charlotte Guthrie and Erin Lean all tested the home keeper at the other end.

Thornton went 1-0 up early in the second half when Amanda Duffy slotted home from close range following a corner.

In the 57th minute Dunipace raced through on goal and a last ditch challenge by Thornton defender Jodie Simpson led to a clear penalty and yellow card for Simpson. Rachael Graham converted from 12 yards.

Thornton pressed hard for a winner, creating a number of chances. On 67 minutes they produced the decisive moment when Lucy Brown raced in on goal from the left and slotted the ball home in the far corner, leaving the keeper no chance.

Dunipace pressed for an equaliser but Thornton’s defensive line stood firm and had several of their own chances to bury the match.

Thornton threw on Christina Murray – who has been picked for the Great Britain deaf women's team taking part in next month’s Deaflympics in Tokyo – for her debut with 10 minutes left.