Blues maestro Dave Arcari announces new live stream

Dave Arcari (Pic: Valentina Abrazey)

Still hoping for a return to the live stage in July after 14 months, he has constantly kept the kettle boiling with updates, performances from home and even new merchandise.

The new series is called the Smokehead Sessions and will run from throughout June in half hour segments and all containing an appreciation of Islay malt whiskies.

It is a match that marries well with his brand of steel and electric punk fired blues in a style he has made his own across the world.

Dates are planned for Estonia and Finland in October and these have been postponed twice due to the pandemic and the UK dates included Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.

The Tools Of The Trade live streams will cease this week and the new sessions starts at 8pm on June 7 with links from the Arcari social media channels.

Scottish unsigned artist Amy Papiranski releases her new single this week called Summertime Blues and it is not the old rocking track of the same name.

This melodic vocal fits well with her previous releases like Dear Amy which peaked at number 19 on the UK iTunes singer/songwriter chart.

Amy was a finalist in the BBC Traditional Musician of the Year awards and her songs regularly attract radio airplay.

She was delighted to witness support from KT Tunstall – she saw

A young Amy saw KT in Aberdeen when she was just 13 and has always seen her as a role model.

Read Me Write was a collaboration with producer Angus Lyon and this led to tours in the US, Canada, Germany, and Ireland but now hopes to get live again this year. Classically trained and a multi-instrumentalist she has even played at the famous Lotus Temple in New Delhi and with this new release will surely progress further.

KT Tunstall guests on a new release Dear John – Concert For War Child UK available next week.

She sings Gimmie Some Truth from a charity show to celebrate what would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday.

