The duo are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their debut album, Happiness

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hurts member Adam Anderson has confirmed he will not be part of their upcoming tour dates.

The member of the synthpop duo confirmed on social media he’s taking time away to concentrate on his wellbeing.

However, the tour dates including their London performance later this month will still go ahead with Theo Hutchcraft taking the spotlight.

Hurts are set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut albu m; however, their upcoming celebratory tour will feature only one member taking centre stage this year.

With the group poised to perform at a series of European summer festivals throughout the year, alongside a major show at London’s O2 Brixton Academy this month (May 22, 2025), group member Adam Anderson has revealed he will not be part of the upcoming tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Anderson has announced he will not be part of Hurt's upcoming tour dates to concentrate on his mental health and wellbeing, after posting to Instagram to confirm the news. | Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Posting on his Instagram account, Anderson explained that he will instead focus on improving his mental health and wellbeing, writing: “As many of you know I’ve been struggling with my mental health for years now.

Sadly, due to my ongoing recovery, I have taken the very difficult decision to sit out all forthcoming Hurts shows this year and focus solely on my well-being.”

Anderson went on to say it wasn't an “easy decision” but felt at this point in his life it was “the right thing for me to do.

I want to express my love and gratitude to Theo for his understanding and supporting me in making this decision. All shows will go ahead as planned with Theo taking centre stage and I couldn’t be happier that they’re taking place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson, who turns 42 on May 14, 2025, then apologized to fans, saying: “You’ve supported me as an individual and the band for so many years and I have never taken it for granted.”

Along with fan responses expressing respect for his decision and support for Anderson, his bandmate Theo Hutchcraft responded in a separate Instagram post, stating that he “completely understand[s] and respect[s] the decision to step back” from the tour.

“Adam and I have built this band together and he’s given everything to it over the last 15 years,” Hutchcraft wrote on his social media account. “We’re lifelong friends and partners. I’ll be taking to the stage alongside the incredible Hurts band, who have been with us from the beginning.

We’ll be sure to bring the vision to life and make it a summer to remember. Whether you’re in the front row or watching from afar. Love you mate x”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.