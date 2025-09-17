Prime Video viewers will miss out on Champions League action tonight 🚨⚽

Champions League action has returned to Prime Video.

Subscribers will get to enjoy games through to the semi-final stage.

But why is it not on the streaming service tonight?

It might have been the first round but the Champions League is already more than living up to expectations. From a dramatic 4-4 drama to underdog victories, the opening night had it all.

More teams will be in action tonight (September 17) including plenty of Premier League sides. Prime Video viewers will be able to tune into free matches each round up-to-and-including the semi-finals.

However, none of the matches this evening will be live. Here’s all you need to know:

Why is the Champions League not on Prime Video tonight?

The UEFA Champions League trophy | FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The streaming service will have one match live each round of Europe’s premier football competition. However, the picks will only be from games taking place on a Tuesday night - like yesterday (September 17).

Prime Video has announced it will show 17 matches live throughout the 2025/26 Champions League. It included Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Villarreal last night.

The next game to be live on the streamer will be Liverpool’s trip to Galatasaray in just under two week’s time. Fans will be able to catch the action from Turkey live on September 30 from 6.30pm.

Do you need to pay extra for Champions League on Prime Video?

Prime members in the United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland), Channel Islands and Isle of Man can watch 17 exclusive UEFA Champions League matches each season on Prime Video for no additional fees.

Non-Prime members in the UK can start a 30-day free trial of Prime (£8.99/month or £95/year), or our Prime Video subscription (£5.99/month). In the Republic of Ireland, you can also watch the same 17 UEFA Champions League matches on a co exclusive basis.

You can start a Prime Video subscription (EUR 6.99/month). For more information visit Amazon Prime or Prime Video.

For those who want to catch all of the action this season, Prime Video customers in UK can also watch every other Champions League game from TNT Sports, which is included in the premium tier of the Discovery+ subscription service for an additional monthly fee of £30.99 per month.

