Karen Pirie’s start time has been confirmed - and fortunately it isn’t too late this week 😅

Karen Pirie will conclude season 2 this evening.

ITV viewers will find out what happened to Cat and Adam Grant.

But what time is the episode on and who is in the cast?

Karen Pirie’s dramatic second series is set to conclude in a matter of hours. ITV is set to air the highly anticipated episode this evening.

After weeks of red herrings, shocking twists, and devastating reveals, the mystery around the disappearance of Cat and Adam Grant is set to be solved. The show returned in July after nearly three years away from the small screen.

Based on the books by Val McDermid, the show covers one mystery per season - over three feature length episodes. It means that each season has quite a lot of new faces, beyond the regular stars.

But who is in the cast of the show in season two? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Karen Pirie on TV tonight?

Karen Pirie was filmed in location throughout Scotland. | ITV

Last week, fans of the show were left annoyed at ITV after the show was pushed back due to the final of the 2025 Women’s Euros on July 27. It meant that the series started an hour later than usual.

Fortunately for viewers, Karen Pirie is back in its usual spot on ITV/ STV this evening. It will start at 8pm and run for two hours, finishing at approximately 10pm.

Who is in the cast of Karen Pirie?

Lauren Lyle is back to play the titular character in the crime series once again. Speaking about the show to The Independent, she said: “Some people think ‘ITV detective’, and go to watch it and they’re like, ‘Woah. It’s so not what I expected it to be.’ And I love that.”

She explained that the show has “alerted my eyes to the way that we use the death of women for entertainment”. Lauren added: “With this show, I feel like we’ve been so aware not to do that.”

The cast for the ITV show includes:

Lauren Lyle - DI Karen Pirie

DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray - Chris Jenks

DS Phil Parhatka - Zach Wyatt

River Wilde - Emer Kenny

DCS Simon Lees - Steve John Shepherd

DC Isla Stark - Saskia Ashdown

Catriona Grant - Julia Brown

Sir Broderick Grant - James Cosmo

Young Broderick Grand - Jamie Michie

Lady Mary Grant - Frances Tomelty

Young Mary Grant - Madeleine Worrall

Fergus Sinclair - John Michie

Bel Richmond - Rakhee Thakrar

Mark Rowley - Young Mick Prentice

James Flee - Mick Prentice

Conor Berry - Young Andy Kerr

Tom Mannion - Andy Kerr/Mathias

Stuart Campbell - Kevin Campbell

Who is new to cast for Karen Pirie season 2?

Returning faces like Lauren Lyle and Zach Wyatt are joined by plenty of new actors in the latest season. It includes Saskia Ashdown who plays Isla in series 2 - who is described by ITV as an “ambitious newcomer” who is planted by DCS Lee (Steve John Shepherd).

The majority of the new faces are linked to the season’s cold case involving the disappearance of Catriona (Julia Brown) and Adam Grant back in 1984. James Cosmo and Frances Tomelty play Cat’s father (Sir Broderick) and mother (Lady Mary), while John Michie plays Adam’s father Fergus Sinclair.

James Fleet is a guest star for the third episode of the season, playing the older Mick Prentice.

Where do you know Karen Pirie cast from?

Outside of her work as Karen Pirie, Lauren Lyle is known for playing the role of Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in Outlander. The character appeared in 25 episodes from series 3 to 6.

Lauren also played Jade Antoniak in the first series of BBC’s Vigil back in 2021. Most recently she had a role in Netflix’s Toxic Town - as Dani Holliday - and also The Bombing of Pan Am 103 where she played June McCusker.

