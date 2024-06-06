Young members of the Scouts were among those attending the crowning ceremony. (Pic: Kinghorn Gala)

Kinghorn Gala week kicked off in style on Sunday.

The crowning of Gala Queen Daisy Frame and Gala King Vincent Williamson in the parish church heralded the start of the week-long programme of events.

The king and queen were accompanied by their attendants Rachel Gray and Isaac Humpington for the occasion as family, friends and the community watched on.

The celebrations continued on Sunday afternoon when everyone came together to enjoy a circus-themed family fun day in the village’s community centre.

The family fun day on Sunday afternoon proved a hit.

Originally planned for Myres Park, the gala committee had taken the decision earlier in the week to move the event to the community centre – both indoors and outside – due to heavy rain having left the park flooded.

Among the fun activities on offer were inflatables, rides, stalls, musical entertainment and fire breathers.

Other events which have already taken place so far included the ‘come and try’ bowling sessions, the beach day hosted by the primary school, musical bingo, the family quiz night and the dominoes and pool competitions.

But with the programme of events running until Saturday there’s still plenty for everyone to get involved in over the coming days.

Enjoying the inflatables at the community centre.

Stuart Roy, chairman of the gala committee, said Sunday had been “a great day” and the events were well supported by the people of Kinghorn.

It is hoped the community will continue to support the rest of this year’s planned events.

Those events still to take place are: Thursday, June 6 – Treasure hunt, 6pm, Bowling Club. Friday, June 7 – School talent show; Toddlers Bookbug, 9.30am-11.30am, Church Hall. Saturday, June 8 – Parade day – Park Place for 10am, followed by gala sports; Darts, Auld Hoose, register at 11am; Family Party Night, 6pm-9.30pm, Kinghorn Community Centre.

On Saturday the parade will leave Park Place at 10am led by Dysart Colliery Silver Band, making its way to Myres Park.