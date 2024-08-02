Go 'Back to The Future' at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk!

To celebrate the completion of the Heritage Lottery funded Tower Restoration Project and the collaboration with St Andrews University School of Computer Science , the Kirkcaldy Old Kirk Trust are having an open day at the Kirk on Saturday August 10, 10am til 4pm. Come and take a tour of the tower, ring the kirk bell and explore a 3D VR recreation of the Kirk as it would have been in the 1500's.

An exciting opportunity to be amongst the first to be given a guided tour of the restored tower at the Kirkcaldy Old Kirk, to ring the church bell and to use the brand new, interactive digital exhibit.

Meet the award winning team From St Andrews University School of Computer Science and try out in person their cutting edge, virtual reality re-creation of the Old Kirk and Environs. Gaming Technology and the guiding expertise of the team will enable you to walk the streets of Kirkcaldy as it would have been in days gone by.

There will be tours of the graveyard; our records can show you where your family members may have been laid to rest based on our database of surnames.

Digital Reconstruction of Kirkcaldy Old Kirk circa 1500

There will be a Community Group Information Fair within the Kirk where you can discover what community groups are up to in your town

There will be music and performance throughout the day and Tea, Coffee and biscuits will be provided to refresh the inner time traveller, wandering minstrel, community activist and local historian.

Come get involved, have a great time and help bring the past to life.