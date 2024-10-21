Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anstruther & District Amateur Musical Society (ADAMS) are rocking the foundations with the musical Rock Of Ages this week.

Bowhouse St Monans is the setting for some nostalgic rock music live on stage this week as ADAMS hosts that well known musical which was nominated for five Tony Awards when it first opened. It all started back in a Los Angeles theatre in 2005 then moved to Broadway a year later with over 2300 performances. This led to a movie in 2012 starring Tom Cruise and subsequent touring productions which came to Edinburgh Playhouse in May 2022.

Set in 1980s Hollywood, the party set is outrageous in this glam venue the Bourbon Room when Stacee Jaxx takes to stage. Watching on is Drew, the toilet cleaner with hopes of stardom and even more hopes of impressing new girl Sherrie who has just arrived in Tinseltown fresh off the bus from Kansas. All plans and aspirations seem lost though as German property developers come into town with plans to tear down the venue to build a mall on the Sunset Strip. Can Drew and his mates save the venue before the last show as the developers are ready to move?

The songs are all time 1980s rock greats with We Built This City, Here I Go Again, The Final Countdown and of course Don’t Stop Believing as made famous by Journey. The show runs from October 22-26 with tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/adams

The cast of Rock Of Ages in rehearsal (Pic: Submitted)

I spoke with Musical Director Robert Nee this week, and he is excited to bring his assembled six-piece band together for such an iconic soundtrack. He also directs the show and that includes the band being on stage with the actors in an immersive experience. In the lead role of Drew is Ewan Archibald returning after 29 years to ADAMS. Rachel Nee plays Sherrie and returns after playing Yvonne in the 2021 production of Sunshine On Leith. Choreographed by Louise Andree Douglas-Mirza, she has recently moved to Fife so met the cast for the first time and was impressed by their professionalism.

This is the 86th production for ADAMS and after two sold out runs at the Byre Theatre St Andrews.