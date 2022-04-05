Fife mum daughter are the face of new campaign from House of Fraser

The famous British department store is launching a new ‘mom jeans’ campaign in celebration of a timeless wardrobe staple.

And it will be fronted by real life mums and daughters, including Louise and Kay Dinsley.

The Tayport duo were given a chance to be models for a day as part of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise and Kay Dinsley.

Kaye said "We were so excited to have won.

“With House of Fraser being such a huge household name it was amazing to be a part of their campaign - not to mention that I got to do it with my mum too!"

Kaye also spoke about how her mum has encouraged her to try new styles since childhood.

Louise and Kay Dinsley taking part in the House of Fraser campaign

“She has always let me dress myself from a very young age, which was probably a mistake at times, but it means I can express myself - I like to be able to move, I think mom jeans are perfect for that.”

As well as winning the model experience, they also received a £500 House of Fraser gift card.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.