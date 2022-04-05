Fife mum daughter are the face of new campaign from House of Fraser

A mum and daughter from Fife are set to be the face of a new campaign launched by retail giants, House of Fraser.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 2:28 pm

The famous British department store is launching a new ‘mom jeans’ campaign in celebration of a timeless wardrobe staple.

And it will be fronted by real life mums and daughters, including Louise and Kay Dinsley.

The Tayport duo were given a chance to be models for a day as part of the campaign.

Louise and Kay Dinsley.

Kaye said "We were so excited to have won.

“With House of Fraser being such a huge household name it was amazing to be a part of their campaign - not to mention that I got to do it with my mum too!"

Kaye also spoke about how her mum has encouraged her to try new styles since childhood.

Louise and Kay Dinsley taking part in the House of Fraser campaign

“She has always let me dress myself from a very young age, which was probably a mistake at times, but it means I can express myself - I like to be able to move, I think mom jeans are perfect for that.”

As well as winning the model experience, they also received a £500 House of Fraser gift card.

