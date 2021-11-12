Memorial bench unveiled at Kirkcaldy primary school to honour fallen hero

The Ancre Somme Association Scotland (ASA) forces charity and Kirkcaldy North Primary School held a service at Sean’s old primary school to mark Remembrance Day.

Sean served with the Black Watch, 3rd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland, and died on May 7, 2009.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service to honour Sgt Binnie was held yesterday.

Sergeant Binnie, aged 22, was killed during a fire fight with insurgents near Musa Qaleh in Helmand province, where he was serving as part of the Battle Group mentoring the Afghan National Army (ANA).

Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for Fife Mr Balfour and ASA President unveiled the Sgt Sean Connor Binnie Memorial Bench at the school.

HM Lord Lieutenant Mr Balfour said: “It is a real privilege to be here for a remarkable man, who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Sgt Binnie was tragically killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

“I think the work of ASA Scotland is really important, children need to understand the past and we must learn from it.”

The Royal Regiment of Scotland attended with Major Shaw from the 7 SCOTS commenting: “This was a very moving and fitting service in this primary school.”

Janette Binnie, Sean’s mum, said: “Yesterday was an emotional day, I feel very proud, thanks to Ancre Somme Association Scotland forces charity my son will never be forgotten.

“My son as a young boy always dreamed of joining the Army, he lived and breathed Army life, he gave his life for Queen and country.

“ASA Scotland has commissioned a learning booklet so that my son’s life story and military career is told, this warms my heart – Sean’s bravery and story must never be forgotten.”

Gillian Waddell, Kirkcaldy North Primary School headteacher, said: “We will ensure Sean is never forgotten, every generation will learn about Sean and his sacrifice, we would like to thank ASA Scotland for this beautiful Memorial Bench.”

William Buchanan, ASA Scotland president, said: “We wanted to create a fitting memorial for the Binnie Family and ensure to Sean’s memory lives on, the young people who observed the memorial service will never forget Sean, we have passed on the torch of remembrance through education to the next generation.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.