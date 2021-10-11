Dyaln Tait aiming to add to his goals tally

Dylan Tait wheels away after finding the back of the net at the weekend. Pic by Fife Photo Agency

Tait is stepping up his preparations to join up with parent club Hibs in the new year and, from this week, will be spending two days with Jack Ross’s Premiership contenders and two with John McGlynn’s side in the Championship.

But he wants to make the most of his remaining time at Stark’s Park and, in particular, aims to add to his goal tally after notching his first of the season against East Fife on Satuday.

The 19-year-old did well to shuffle the ball out from under his feet and get a shot away which beat Fife goalie Jude Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dyal Tait strikes to put Raith Rovers ahead. Pic by Fife Photo Agency

“I took my eye off the ball and it just went under my foot,” he said.

"But I then took it by their guy and put it in the bottom corner.

"It was a good finish.

"It’s annoying when you know you’ve not scored and I’ve played about 14 games.

"I’ve had chances to score but ‘keepers, to be fair, have been making good saves against me.

"It was good to get the goal then against East Fife.

"I got a wee break and scored so I’m buzzing.

"I want to score as many goals as possible.

"Last year I scored two so I’m just one away.

"Hopefully I can just keep doing what I’m doing on the pitch because I always get chances.

“If you keep getting into the right positions that’s all you can do.

"The main thing is to get into the area to score the goal, it’s more worrying if you’re not in the area.

"Then it’s just about keeping my cool and putting it into the net.”

Tait signed for Hibs on transfer deadline day but returned to Stark's Park on loan until the new year.

That’s quickly approaching and the midfielder is now spending more time at Easter Road.

"From this week I’m in Monday and Tuesday with Hibs and then at Raith Rovers on a Thursday and a Friday.

"Training with Premiership players at a faster speed who are more powerful, and then coming back to Raith, should really help me on the park.