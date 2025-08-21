The buzz that surrounds the build-up to every new ice hockey season is starting to grow at the rink.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ice is down, and in the dressing room new name plates are pinned above each stall, ready for the players to arrive.

The first pick-up has already been made at Edinburgh Airport, and, appropriately, it was new head coach Jamie Russell who had time to ditch his bags in his flat before visiting his office where many hours will be spent over the autumn and winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s wings have been etched on to the wall above his desk, replacing the old A1 planner where different coloured dots marked road trips, home games and midweek matches; a graph that chartered the miles, wins and losses logged every season.

Jamie Russell, heads coach at Fife Flyers in the dressing-room (Pic: Fife Free Press)

With 20 signings done and dusted, his summer’s work is done - now comes the task of turning the individual pieces into a cohesive picture on the ice.

Expectations among the fan base are growing. Last season’s traumas have faded, replaced by a new sense of optimism among a fan base that has snapped up season tickets in huge number, all keen to see a very different Flyers’ team hit the ice.

Russell’s roster is a blend of skill and toughness, with arguably the most imposing defensive unit the club has had in the EIHL, plus several marquee signings who could light up the rink on match nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sitting in his new office just hours after landing, Russell said: “The challenge for us is to gel quickly. No-one on this roster has played together before – I coached Shane Owen before, but that’s it – so building that camaraderie on and off the ice is key, and that will happen quickly because of the character and leadership we have gone for.

Justin Ducharme #71 of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens one of a host of summer signings for Flyers (Pic: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

“I wanted guys who had letters on their jerseys, I wanted guys who were leaders on teams and who have won championships. They will help us come together quickly.”

A whirlwind round of introductions is set to follow as players arrive over the weekend. The flags of their home country have been added to the names and numbers above each stall - the mix underlines how far the recruitment process has extended.

“It was a busy summer,” admitted the coach. “The league did a lot of due diligence on the new ownership’s takeover and that probably held us up a bit. Teams were already up and running with half their roster in place, but it wasn’t a big concern. Sometimes players are patient as well and it can work in your favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have high end skilled players who had plenty of options. It was a long process recruiting them and selling to them what we are trying to do here.

The new season reunites netminder Shane Owen with his former coach Jamie Russell (Pic: Derek Young)

It’s a domino effect. You get someone like Josh Winquist and then talk to Johan Porsberger and say ‘hey, we got Winquist, you really got to play with him’ and he signs up.

“Then you mention Ian Scheid who will run the PP and others come on board - but you need that first domino to fall.

“We have guys with great skill and with a great sense of character, and a lot of leadership and experience, but building a roster takes a lot of twists and turns over the course of a summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Max (Birbraer) and I spoke about what we wanted to build. We put together a ghost roster - the one in the perfect world where you get your first line centre, the second line right winger that you want. That never really happens 100% in hockey - a player may pursue other options or decide to stay home. You have to be flexible and have the ability to adjust as the picture comes together.”

There is still room for one more signing, a 16th import, to finalise his starting squad, and a British back-up netminder to keep his options open on match nights.

As for lines, they will start to form as the players hit the ice in pre-season action against Corona Brasov at Fife Ice Arena on Thursday, August 28 and Saturday 30th followed by a week of training.

Russell has pairings in mind, but he will also shake the lines-up in practice to see who fits best, and where.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will find out who has chemistry and keep all options open,” he said. “I will be up front with players and tell them the lines will change daily. Part of that is to see who has that chemistry - I will give them all a chance to play.

“When you are up front with players, it works. Line changes are not done because someone had a bad shift or game, but because I want to see what others can do in different roles. That may be on the penalty kill or powerplay - if someone has to step in then they will have had a chance in practice.”

“With the UK players I admit I don’t have the full picture of what they can do until I see them on the ice. It would be great if they can play significant minutes and then we have to decide, do we play them as a line or mix them up. Let’s see what they can do.”

The calm of the empty dressing-room will soon be replaced with the noise and chatter as players meet and find out the links they have to each other from playing across continents and countries, and the first ice time in their new home at the rink is also imminent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love it!” said Russell. “The building has history and character.

“I’m a small town guy and a lot of places I have been at in my coaching career are smaller communities. There are new buildings with all the whistles and bells, but I really love ones that have character and are a bit different.

“You come here and you can picture the place packed out with fans making all that noise.”