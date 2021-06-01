Kirkcaldy MP calls for change in aviation to reduce local noise disruption
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP, Neale Hanvey, has called for changes in aviation to help reduce noise disruption for local residents.
The local MP has thrown his weight behind the recommendations in a report published by the Independent Commission on Civil Aviation Noise (ICCAN), including a proposed set of standard for airports across the UK on their collation, analysis, publication and use of aviation noise data.
The MP said: “Having supported constituents living in the shadow of airport flight paths, I’m fully aware of the significant stress and anxiety caused by flight noise. It’s really important that the concerns of folk in the local area are taken onboard as the sector once more picks up.
“I’m calling on the Scottish and UK Government’s to implement the recommendations in the report. We must have much higher standards for neighbourhood consultations, consideration for public health and quality of life and care for the environment within the industry.”