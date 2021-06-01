Kirkcaldy MP calls for change in aviation to reduce local noise disruption

The local MP has thrown his weight behind the recommendations in a report published by the Independent Commission on Civil Aviation Noise (ICCAN), including a proposed set of standard for airports across the UK on their collation, analysis, publication and use of aviation noise data.

Neale Hanvey MP has called for a change in aviation to reduce local noise disruption. Prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, Mr Hanvey was supporting constituents badly affected by noise from nearby Edinburgh Airport, helping their voices to be heard through his contributions to the Edinburgh Airport Noise Review Panel Consultation and the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Future of Aviation. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

The MP said: “Having supported constituents living in the shadow of airport flight paths, I’m fully aware of the significant stress and anxiety caused by flight noise. It’s really important that the concerns of folk in the local area are taken onboard as the sector once more picks up.

“I’m calling on the Scottish and UK Government’s to implement the recommendations in the report. We must have much higher standards for neighbourhood consultations, consideration for public health and quality of life and care for the environment within the industry.”

