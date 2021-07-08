Kirkcaldy community rallies around father and son who lost everything in house fire

Bobby Dunsire and his 16-year-old son, Jude, have been left homeless after the blaze started in their third floor flat in St Clair Street shortly before 8am last Tuesday.

The fire is a further blow to the family after Jude lost his mum, Karen, to cancer less than two months ago, and the death of his grandad earlier in the year.

Bobby said: “We got up at 7:10 on Tuesday and I took our dog, Stella, out for a walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aftermath of the fire in the flat in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, which cost father and son, Bobby and Jude all their possessions.

"I took her home and then we left the house to pick-up Jude’s papers for his paper round before I left for work.

Fire crews outside the flats on St Clair Street last Tuesday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Just after I dropped him off, I received a phone call telling me that I had better get back home as our flat was on fire.

"I could see the smoke before I even got onto our street and when I turned the corner I could see the flames licking out the windows. Our dog Stella was still in the flat so I sprinted up the stairs as fast as I could as I could hear her scraping at the door.

"Luckily I was able to get the door open and get her out in time, but the whole flat was ablaze – the flames were licking around my head!”

Bobby said that the blaze has left the family with nothing- including all of Jude’s pictures of his mum and many other precious sentimental belongings and memories.

Bobby in the flat after the fire - the blaze in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy, destroyed all their possessions.

“We have lost everything, all of Jude’s memories and pictures of his mum are gone.

"I could have lost my son - we are on the third floor, he could have been trapped!

Even though the family are devastated at their loss, Bobby adds that he is overwhelmed by the support he and Jude have received from the community.

"I can't thank everyone enough for support we have already received,” he added.

Jude Dunsire.

"Jordan Leslie, who Jude knows through his paper round has set up a GoFundMe to help us back on our feet, and I’ve had lots of other people contact me wanting to help us out – it really means a lot to me.”

If you would like to donate to Bobby and Jude’s Fundraiser, please visit: GoFundMe

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.