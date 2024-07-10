Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy’s waterfront has undergone a fun makeover - allowing the young, and not so young, to enjoy old school playground games.

The new additions to Kirkcaldy waterfront added recently between the basin car park and Nicol Street include hopscotch, mazes, throwing games, fitness circles and a giant map of the world to Sea Road.

Fife Council was assisted by the 80th Fife Linktown Scout Group which chose which games it thought its members, friends and family would enjoy most, and some of the cubs were on hand to help launch the summer initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council said the games and drawings are part of its commitment to making Kirkcaldy town centre an even greater place for people to live, work, visit, learn and play.

Jackson (aged 6), Kristian Sargeant and Oz Subodh (aged 10) making the most of the new games (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee – who demonstrated his hopstcotch skills at a photo shoot – called them an opportunity to make the most of an important area of the Lang Toun, and they continue the improvements to the waterfront, coming just weeks after the opening of Volunteers Green after an £800,000 transformation.

He said: “The waterfront is an important area of the town, and we want to make more of it.

“The vibrant and colourful heart at the east end of the esplanade has proved a massive hit as is the new-look Volunteers’ Green and we hope these games and drawings will do the same for the other end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something everyone can get involved in – I had a wee shot of paldies myself – and is a bit of fun for summer – here’s hoping that arrives soon!”

The new games have been met with a positive reaction online (Pic: Fife Council)

The installation of the games builds on previous improvements to the area including the narrowing of the road so it’s more pedestrian friendly and easier to get to the sea, and the recently revamped Volunteers’ Green.

Reactions to the games have been largely positive online, with many already making the most of them since they were installed in recent weeks - with many more now making plans to visit the waterfront to take part, and have somee fun during the school holidays

One local resident commented on the Your Kirkcaldy announcement said: “They are great and a fab addition! My children have already been down enjoying them. Well done to all involved” and another local resident said that the games made the walk along the prom “less stressful and fun”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “My girls had a go yesterday and loved it made a walk along prom with them much less stressful and fun”

And another called the games a “great addition” and congratulated all those involved in bringing them to the area.

They said: “Great addition to the sea front. Was down last week, my boys love it, especially the fitness circles. Well done to all involved.”

There are further plans to improve waterfronts along Fife’s coast, with Burntisland residents currently being consulted on plans which will see the splash pad on Burntisland Links replaced with a new play park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad