Golf: Fife club honours lifetime of dedication from former captain

At the committee meeting on Wednesday, April 13 George Cunningham was presented with an engraved decanter in recognition of 50 years membership of the St Andrews Thistle Golf Club.

Cunningham first joined the club on March 15 1972 and has held various posts including captain of the club in 1983-84.

He has been a great supporter of the Thistle and in 2018 he was appointed president of the club, a position which he still fulfils today.

Our picture shows a very happy Thistle captain, Alex Miller, left, presenting Cunningham with his decanter.